NPP Accuses Mahama Administration of Rights Abuses, Galamsey Surge

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held a press conference at its headquarters, levelling serious accusations against the newly installed National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration led by President John Dramani Mahama.

The NPP alleges a regression in civil and human rights, and a significant deterioration in the fight against illegal mining, known as galamsey.

Addressing journalists, Richard Ahiagbah, Director of Communications, expressed concerns over what he described as a “regressive resetting presidency,” three months into Mahama’s term. The statement criticized the administration’s approach to corruption, claiming a pattern of “persecution, not prosecution.”

“We are concerned about the evident violation of citizens’ democratic rights and the clear strategy of the John Mahama Administration to try individuals accused of potential acts of corruption in the media rather than in the courtroom,” Mr Ahiagbah stated.

The Communications Director pointed to the Attorney General’s decision to file nolle prosequi in corruption cases involving NDC members, while simultaneously conducting “media trials” of their political opponents.

They argued this violates Article 19 of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees the right to a fair trial.

“Why is the Attorney General not going to court if he has compelling evidence of wrongdoing against the suspects in question? Instead, he is holding press conferences to discuss his supposed unverified evidence,” Mr Ahiagbah questioned.

The party also criticized the 2025 budget, highlighting what they perceive as misplaced priorities.

They pointed out that the allocation for compensation at the Jubilee House surpasses the combined allocations for key developmental programs, including Agriculture and Women’s Development.

“The budgeted amount for compensating a small group of people working around the president is significantly higher than the allocation made by the government to transform the lives of millions of young individuals who voted for this government, seeking jobs and opportunities,” Mr Ahiagbah asserted.

On the issue of galamsey, NPP’s Director of Communications painted a grim picture of escalating illegal mining activities, alleging complicity on the part of the NDC government. The statement claimed that the government’s campaign promises to galamsey communities have emboldened illegal miners, leading to the devastation of numerous forest reserves.

“Today, our forests are populated by recruited militants from Ivory Coast and other regions to protect the galamsayers who, according to media reports, are NDC members,” Mr Ahiagbah stated.

The statement specifically cited the encroachment of galamsey activities in forest reserves such as Offin Shelter Belt, Keynkeynso, Gyaare, Tano Anwia, Asenyano, and Jimira.

The NPP called for the immediate revocation of L.I. 2462, a legislative instrument they believe facilitates illegal mining in forest reserves. They criticized President Mahama’s proposal to amend the law instead of repealing it.

“Amending the instrument will not suffice considering the rate at which our forests are being attacked with armed protection from outside sources. A complete repeal of the law is necessary to ensure a total ban on mining in forests,” Mr Ahiagbah emphasized.

The NPP urged Ghanaians to join the fight against galamsey and hold the government accountable for its actions. They vowed to continue monitoring the administration’s performance and address further concerns in future press conferences.

By Kingsley Asiedu