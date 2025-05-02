NPP Accuses Mahama of Undermining Judiciary Ahead of Planned Protest

Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP) has escalated its criticism of President John Dramani Mahama, alleging a systematic effort to destabilize the nation’s judiciary.

The accusations emerged during a press conference held to rally public support for the party’s planned “Save the Judiciary” protest scheduled for May 5.

Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP’s National Organizer, condemned President Mahama’s recent suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as unconstitutional, citing violations of Article 146 of Ghana’s Constitution. Boakye demanded an immediate reversal of the decision, labeling it “procedurally flawed” and “ultra vires,” while warning of broader risks to democratic governance. “This orchestrated assault on the judiciary threatens to dismantle the institutional safeguards that preserve our democracy,” he stated, alleging a “diabolical agenda” to politicize the courts.

The party further criticized the composition of the committee investigating the Chief Justice, chaired by Justice Gabriel Pwamang. Boakye raised concerns over potential bias, referencing Pwamang’s prior judicial rulings linked to the case. The NPP’s statements reflect deepening tensions between Ghana’s political leadership and judicial institutions, though the President’s office has yet to publicly respond to the allegations.

Ghana’s judiciary has long been a cornerstone of its democratic framework, with its independence enshrined in the 1992 Constitution. However, recent years have seen periodic clashes between the courts and successive administrations, underscoring the delicate balance of power in a nation often viewed as a regional model of stability. As the May 5 protest approaches, observers note that the outcome of this dispute could test institutional resilience amid heightened political polarization.