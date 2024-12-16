NPP Accuses NDC of Disrupting Election Collation Process with Violent Tactics

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of employing violent tactics to disrupt the parliamentary election collation process in several key constituencies, claiming that these actions were aimed at manipulating the election results.

The NPP, in a press briefing, alleged that the NDC’s interference included destroying election materials, threatening electoral officials, and forcing the premature declaration of results.

The NPP highlighted specific incidents in several constituencies where it claims the collation process was sabotaged. In Ablekuma North, the NPP stated its candidate, Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh, won by 414 votes, but the results were allegedly announced under duress after NDC supporters stormed the collation center, intimidating the Returning Officer into declaring the results without specifying vote totals or candidates.

In Tema Central, the NPP accused the NDC of disrupting the collation multiple times. Despite Charles Forson’s reported victory by 55 votes, the NPP alleged that NDC representatives brought in an unauthorized Electoral Commission (EC) staffer to declare their candidate, Ebi Bright, the winner, using incomplete and unofficial results.

Okaikwei Central also saw its collation process disrupted, with the NPP claiming that its incumbent, Patrick Yaw Boamah, was leading by 1,446 votes before NDC supporters allegedly pressured the Returning Officer to exclude results from 31 polling stations, rendering the declaration invalid.

The NPP presented video evidence of the alleged destruction of election materials and threats against EC officials, asserting that these actions reflected the NDC’s desperation to manipulate the process. The party has called on security agencies to intervene, ensuring the collation is completed lawfully and the true will of the voters is upheld.