NPP Accuses NDC of Exploiting Goodwill and Inciting Violence Amid Election Tensions

The National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of exploiting public goodwill and stirring up chaos across Ghana in the wake of the 2024 elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, December 9, Mustapha condemned the recent violence attributed to NDC supporters in several parts of the country. He called on the Ghana Police Service to take action and restore order, emphasizing that the NPP would not stand idly by while the NDC undermines Ghana’s democracy.

“We cannot but defend ourselves when we come under extreme attack,” Mustapha stated, referring to the incidents of violence. He expressed concern over what he perceived as the police’s inaction, particularly in situations involving the Electoral Commission (EC).

The NPP official also urged NDC leader and presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, to take responsibility for the actions of his party’s supporters. “It is you who will be responsible for Ghana’s peace and economic management in these final days. We demand that John Dramani Mahama instructs his supporters to immediately stand down so the EC can carry out its work,” he added.

Mustapha’s remarks reflect growing tensions between the two major political parties as the country navigates the post-election period.