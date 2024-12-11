NPP Accuses NDC of Post-Election Lawlessness

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for allegedly unleashing violence and intimidation on its members and parliamentary candidates after winning the presidential election.

Speaking at a press conference at the NPP headquarters in Accra, Majority Leader Afenyo-Markin accused the NDC of creating an atmosphere of lawlessness, threatening parliamentary candidates, and destroying evidence.

Afenyo-Markin cited several incidents, including the siege on the parliamentary candidate in Ablekuma North, who was forced to flee for her life, and the threats against Honourable Patrick Boamah in

Okaikwei Central.

The Majority Leader called on President-elect John Dramani Mahama to stop his party members from perpetrating violence and intimidation, emphasizing that this is not democracy.

Afenyo-Markin also accused the NDC of planning and executing these attacks, using party foot soldiers and providing them with resources. He urged civil society to call on the NDC leadership to demonstrate their commitment to democracy by stopping these actions.

The NPP has also called on the Electoral Commission to take immediate steps to reverse illegal declarations and address petitions brought before them.

By Kingsley Asiedu