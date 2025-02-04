NPP Accuses Speaker Bagbin of Autocratic Tactics, Claims Minority Intimidation

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched a scathing critique against Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, accusing him of employing authoritarian tactics to silence the Minority caucus.

The backlash follows Bagbin’s decision to suspend three NPP MPs in the wake of last week’s tumultuous vetting proceedings, a move the party claims undermines democratic accountability and weakens the Minority’s ability to scrutinize the government.

In a strongly worded press release issued on Monday, February 3, the NPP condemned the suspensions as “selective and autocratic,” alleging that Bagbin’s actions were designed to intimidate the Minority into submission. “The Speaker’s posture is dangerous and threatens the core principles of parliamentary democracy,” the statement read. “These actions are not just an attack on the Minority but an assault on the checks and balances essential to holding the government accountable.”

The controversy stems from chaotic scenes during the vetting of ministerial nominees, which saw heated exchanges and procedural disputes erupt on the floor of Parliament. Bagbin’s decision to suspend the MPs—reportedly for misconduct during the proceedings—has drawn sharp criticism from senior NPP figures, including former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu. Speaking at a press conference earlier on Monday, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu accused the Speaker of overstepping his authority, alleging that Bagbin had violated constitutional provisions and ignored parliamentary standing orders.

“The Speaker’s actions set a dangerous precedent,” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu warned. “If the Minority is muzzled, who will hold the government to account? This is not about partisan politics; it’s about safeguarding the integrity of our democracy.”

The NPP’s accusations come at a time of heightened political tension in Ghana, with the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the opposition NPP locked in a bitter struggle over parliamentary control. Analysts suggest that Bagbin’s decision to suspend the MPs could deepen the rift between the two sides, potentially stalling legislative progress on key issues such as economic recovery and governance reforms.

Critics of the NPP, however, argue that the party’s outcry is a strategic attempt to deflect attention from the Minority’s alleged role in escalating tensions during the vetting process. Supporters of the Speaker maintain that his actions were necessary to restore order and uphold parliamentary decorum.

As the war of words intensifies, the broader implications for Ghana’s democracy remain a subject of debate. With both sides digging in their heels, the standoff threatens to further polarize an already divided Parliament, raising questions about how effectively the legislature can function in the face of such deep-seated animosity.

For now, the NPP has made its position clear: it will not back down in its fight to hold the government accountable, even as it accuses the Speaker of undermining that very mission. The coming weeks will test whether cooler heads can prevail—or if Ghana’s political landscape is destined for further turmoil.

Read the NPP’s statement below

NPP STANDS IN SOLIDARITY WITH THE MINORITY CAUCUS (1)