NPP Activist Kofi Ofosu Nkansah Links Low Voter Turnout to Demand for Financial Incentives

Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, a prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) activist and the CEO of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, has attributed the noticeably low voter turnout in Ghana’s ongoing general elections to a growing expectation among voters for monetary incentives before they head to the polls.

As the elections unfold, turnout has been reported at around 50%, marking a significant decline compared to previous general elections, where long queues were the norm at polling stations. According to the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC), this year’s turnout is much lower than anticipated, sparking concerns across political circles.

Nkansah voiced his concerns about this trend, stating that the decline in voter participation is a reflection of an increasing demand for financial inducements before voters engage in their civic duty. “Very soon, we may reach District Assembly turnout levels. People want money before they step out to vote,” he said, echoing growing frustration over the issue.

He warned that if the trend continues, the gap between voter participation in general elections and local-level elections, which typically attract fewer voters, may narrow further.

The results from polling stations across the country are expected to begin coming in soon, marking the start of the crucial phase of the electoral process. As the election nears its final stages, the issue of voter turnout remains a topic of intense discussion.