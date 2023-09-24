NPP Akan Constituency Treasurer Donates Essential Supplies to Olobobi D. A. School

In a heartening gesture of community support and commitment to education, Kafui Cardigah Kwadade (Mrs), the Treasurer of the NPP Akan Constituency, stepped forward to address the pressing concerns faced by Olobobi D. A. School. On Friday, August 18, 2023, a donation comprising rice, oil, tin tomatoes, and other essential supplies was handed over to the school, ensuring that its pupils are not hindered by hunger and can fully focus on their studies.

The act of benevolence was prompted by a plea from the polling station organizer and the dedicated staff of Olobobi D. A. School. The core issue at hand was the alarming decline in pupil enrollment, directly attributed to the school’s exclusion from the Ghana School Feeding Scheme. This unfortunate situation was further exacerbated by the absence of food vendors within the school premises, resulting in students experiencing hunger and malnutrition during school hours.

Mrs Cardigah recognized the crucial role that education plays in the development of individuals and the nation as a whole. With a deep understanding of the importance of proper nourishment for students, she swiftly responded to the call for help. The donation of rice, oil, tin tomatoes, and other essential supplies aims to alleviate the immediate problem of student hunger and create an environment conducive to learning.

Additionally, Mrs Kafui Cardigah Kwadade expressed her commitment to advocating for Olobobi D. A. School to be integrated into the Ghana School Feeding Scheme. This action resonates strongly with the government’s overarching vision of providing free education for all and fostering the growth of the nation through quality education. By championing this cause, she stands as a beacon of hope for both the school and the community, embodying the spirit of collective progress.

This act of kindness and dedication underscores the power of unity and the influence of individuals in positions of authority to make meaningful changes within their communities. It serves as a reminder that our progress as a society is intertwined with our ability to support and uplift one another.

As the impact of this donation resonates throughout Olobobi D. A. School, it is clear that Kafui Cardigah Kwadade’s actions extend far beyond material support. Her resolve to ensure that every child receives a proper education, unhampered by hunger, and her commitment to realizing the president’s vision of free education, stand as a testament to the potential for positive change when compassion and leadership align.

In conclusion, the recent donation made by Kafui Cardigah Kwadade (Mrs) to Olobobi D. A. School marks a significant stride towards improving the lives and educational experiences of the students. It also serves as an inspiring example of how community leaders can respond effectively to challenges faced by their constituents, fostering an environment of growth, development, and shared progress.

Source : Edem James