NPP Alleges Political Witch-Hunt as Security Agency Summons Regional Chairman

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has accused the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) of political bias after its Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye), was summoned for questioning over his scrutiny of a GH₵550 million budget allocation earmarked for dismissed government personnel.

Henry Nana Boakye, the NPP’s National Organizer, publicly condemned the move, alleging the agency is being weaponized to silence dissent under the guise of anti-corruption investigations.

In a fiery Facebook post on Sunday, Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B, accused the NIB of “selective justice,” noting that opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) members were never summoned for past allegations against former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s administration. “Why single out Chairman Abronye for legitimately questioning budgetary allocations when NDC figures, including former President Mahama, routinely made unsubstantiated corruption claims against our government without consequences?” he asked.

The summons to Abronye follows his recent demands for transparency regarding funds allocated to personnel allegedly dismissed by President John Mahama’s administration. Nana B framed the move as part of a broader pattern of intimidation, claiming the government plans to arrest several former NPP appointees this week under the pretext of corruption probes. “This is not about accountability—it’s a political purge,” he asserted, vowing resistance.

The NPP organizer cited multiple instances where NDC officials accused Akufo-Addo’s government of graft without facing NIB scrutiny. He referenced Mahama’s 2020 claim that Akufo-Addo had “supervised the most corrupt government in Ghana’s history,” a statement that drew no official response from security agencies.

In a show of defiance, Nana B announced that NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong would lead a delegation of party members, dubbed “Elephant Soldiers,” to accompany Abronye to the NIB. The move signals escalating tensions between the opposition NPP and the ruling NDC, with critics warning of a dangerous precedent in using state security apparatus to target political rivals.

Political analysts note the allegations risk further polarizing Ghana’s already fractious landscape. “When security agencies are perceived as tools of repression rather than impartial arbiters, public trust in institutions erodes,” said Accra-based governance expert Dr. Ama Serwah. The government has yet to formally respond to the NPP’s claims, but the episode underscores deepening anxieties over the neutrality of state bodies in Ghana’s fiercely contested democracy.