NPP and Police Collaborate for Secure and Smooth Primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Ghana Police Service have recently reached a significant agreement regarding the election modalities for the upcoming NPP presidential elections scheduled for November 4, 2023. This collaboration aims to ensure the security and smooth execution of the elections, with both parties emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order during the electoral process.

In a meeting between the NPP and the Ghana Police Service, it was decided that the police service would assume complete control of security during the elections. This decision reflects the commitment of both parties to prioritize the safety and well-being of all participants and to maintain a peaceful environment throughout the electoral process.

Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye, the Chairman of the Presidential Election Committee for the NPP, expressed the party’s confidence in the Ghana Police Service by authorizing them to take absolute control of all the processes they regulate during normal elections in the republic. This authorization underscores the trust placed in the police service to ensure a fair and secure electoral atmosphere.

To ensure a smooth and transparent election process, the NPP and the police service have established a set of guidelines and regulations. These guidelines serve as a blueprint for the election process and have been signed by all the candidates. Any individual who disregards these regulations will face appropriate consequences, as both parties are determined to uphold the rule of law and maintain the integrity of the electoral system.

The Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, called for cooperation from the public to ensure the diligent execution of their duties on November 4. He assured the public that an “overdose of security” will be provided during the elections, emphasizing the commitment of the police service to maintain law and order throughout the process. The support and cooperation of the public are vital in creating a secure environment for the successful conduct of the elections.

Samuel Tetteh, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations at the Electoral Commission, highlighted the importance of thorough preparations for this significant election. The Electoral Commission is working diligently to guarantee a smooth election process, recognizing the significance of the NPP presidential elections not only for the party but also for the Electoral Commission and the country as a whole. They are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure a successful and credible electoral outcome.