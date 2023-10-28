NPP Announces Voting Centres 2023 Presidential Primaries

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has unveiled the designated voting centres for its forthcoming presidential primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

This electoral event, pivotal in selecting the party’s standard-bearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections, will be conducted across the various constituencies spanning all 16 regions of the nation.

The race is poised as a four-contender showdown, featuring Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Notably, former Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, distanced himself from the party in September following the Special Delegates Conference, announcing his independent candidacy due to alleged intimidation of his supporters.

The party leadership has conveyed its stern message to law enforcement, urging them to handle any party supporters who instigate disturbances on election day with an iron hand.

On Wednesday, September 13, 2023, the party held a ballot drawing to determine the candidates’ positions on the ballot. Kennedy Agyapong secured the top spot, followed by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in second place, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto in third, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimo, in fourth. The balloting process was administered by the party’s national election committee.

For the voting process, delegates in the Central Region will cast their ballots at Robert Mensah Stadium in Cape Coast, while those in Greater Accra will do so at the YMCA. Mawuli Senior High School will serve as the voting center for delegates in the Volta Region.

Delegates from the Ashanti Region will cast their votes at St. Louis College of Education, and the Eastern Region’s proceedings will occur at SEC/TEC SCH, Koforidua, within the Juaben constituency.

In the Western Region, delegates will convene at the John Bitar Club House in Dwinasen 1, which belongs to the North Sefwi Wiawso constituency.