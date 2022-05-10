NPP: Aspirant urges constituency executives to educate people on party ideologies

Mr Robert Sarfo-Mensah, an aspirant contesting the Ahafo Regional Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has congratulated the newly- elected executives of the party at the constituency levels.

He expressed confidence in the new executives, and inspired them to work hard to reinvigorate the NPP structures, actively engage and enlighten the supporters at the grassroots on the ideologies and philosophies of the NPP.

Mr. Sarfo-Mensah also expressed appreciation to all the former executives of the Party at the constituency levels for their diverse contributions to the growth of the NPP, saying “our great Party still needs your support to retain political power in Election 2024”.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Goaso, the Ahafo Regional capital, Mr. Sarfo-Mensah, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo North constituency said the constituency and polling stations remained the strong pillars of the NPP, and supporters at those areas must be well-informed about ideologies upon which the NPP was founded.

The constituency executives must also endeavour to propagate the enormous achievements of the NPP at the grassroots to enlighten the electorate to make well-informed choices when they go to the polls in 2024.

He emphasised Election 2024 had placed enormous tasks on the newly-elected executives to make the Party more attractive and woo floating voters at the grassroot levels.

Mr Sarfo-Mensah advised the new executives of the Party not to neglect the old executives, but rather engage them and tap into their expertise in identifying and tackling emerging challenges confronting the Party.

He urged them to also work hard to strengthen the prevailing unity of the Party, and expressed the hope that they would bring everybody on board, intensify the campaign to help enhance the fortunes of the Party in the next general election.