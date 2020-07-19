The New Patriotic Party(NPP) aspiring Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben South, Mr Michael Okyere Baafi, had donated 10 motor cyles, 20 megaphones and an undisclosed amount of money to the leadership of the party in the constituency.

Presenting the items, Mr Baafi said the support was to enable the party to mobilize people in the constituency to register in the ongoing voter registration exercise to achieve a target of 120,000 voters.

He called on the people to go out and register as the Electoral Commission and the party had instituted measures to ensure their safety and protection from coronavirus at the registration centres.

Mr Baafi said to encourage people to register, the party provides not less han 5,000 face masks and 2,000 bottles of hand sanitizers weekly at the registration centres.

Receiving the items, Mr Kwame Boamah Dwira, the Constituency Chairman, thanked Mr Baafi for the presentation and assured that the motor cycles would be used to reach out to people in unmotorable areas.

Mr David Prah, the Eastern Regional Communication Director of the party, commended Mr Baafi and explained that the winning of an election start with the registration of voters.

