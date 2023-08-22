NPP assures transparent and fair super delegates conference

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential elections committee has assured that the upcoming election on Saturday, August 26, will be conducted in a free, fair, and transparent manner. The committee has taken several measures to ensure the success of the election.

Professor Michael Oquaye, the chairman of the NPP Presidential Elections Committee, has emphasized that the election’s outcome will be acceptable to all participants. The committee has implemented measures to ensure the transparency of the polls and address any concerns raised by the aspirants.

According to Professor Oquaye, all queries and concerns raised by the aspirants have been thoroughly addressed, demonstrating the committee’s commitment to a democratic process. Aspirants who require further assistance or have any difficulties are encouraged to contact the committee’s secretary or headquarters for prompt resolution.

The NPP presidential race for the 2024 elections features ten candidates, including Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia. A balloting process took place on July 26, assigning numbers to each aspirant. The candidates will appear on the ballot papers as follows:

Ken Ohene Agyapong

Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen

Joe Ghartey

Kwadwo Poku

Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Francis Addai Nimoh

Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku

Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The super delegates conference scheduled for August 26 will further narrow down the number of aspirants to five. This will pave the way for the presidential primaries, where a flagbearer will be selected on November 4, 2023.