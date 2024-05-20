NPP Bekwai Constituency Unites In Anticipation For A Massive 2024 Victory

The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bekwai constituency, located in the Ashanti Region, has buried its internal differences to boost oness and unity as part of strategic preparations for the December 2024 general election.

This move aims to secure a decisive victory for the party’s parliamentary candidate, Ralph Poku-Adusei, and Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Background of Disagreements

Following the parliamentary primaries in January, divisions emerged within the NPP Bekwai constituency, particularly after the constituency voted against the parliamentary candidate (COP George Mensah Rtd.), who was supported by the sitting but outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu (Joe Wise).

NPP Reconciliation Efforts

To address these disagreements, the NPP leadership, in collaboration with regional executive committees, established Regional Reconciliation Committees (RRCs).

These committees were tasked with fostering unity and reconciliation within the party across all 16 regions.

Unity Talks

The Ashanti Region’s 14-member reconciliation committee, chaired by Ambassador Edward Boateng, met with all parties in the Bekwai constituency on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at the Crystal Rose Hotel in Kumasi.

The meeting successfully addressed the concerns, resulting in a commitment from all sides to work together for the common good of the NPP in Bekwai ahead of the December 7, 2024 elections.

Formal Introduction

Demonstrating their commitment to unity, the sitting MP, Joseph Osei Owusu, led a delegation of party executives and elders from Bekwai to introduce Ralph Poku-Adusei to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

This introduction took place during the final funeral rites of the late John Kumah, former NPP MP for the Ejisu constituency and deputy minister for finance, in Ejisu.

Campaign Team Inauguration

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the NPP Bekwai constituency officially launched its campaign team for the December elections.

The inauguration ceremony, which marked the start of an energetic campaign, was attended by party faithful, supporters, and officials, all determined to secure a victory for the governing party.

Ralph Poku-Adusei’s Address

During the inauguration, Ralph Poku-Adusei passionately outlined the party’s aspirations, emphasizing their commitment to development that benefits both the constituents and Ghanaians at large.

Political Landscape

Bekwai is considered a safe seat for the NPP, and political observers believe that the presence of an independent parliamentary candidate will not alter this status. Poku-Adusei remarked that the constituency has historically supported the NPP, and the current independent candidate does not pose a significant threat as there was no major split from the party.

“Our preparation as a party is solid, and this time, our campaign framework will be effective. Despite the fierce contest during the primaries, key figures like Joe Osei-Wusu, whose preferred candidate did not win, are now supporting our cause. United, our goal is to ensure that the Bekwai NPP wins the upcoming general election,” Poku-Adusei stated.

Support And Advice

The event was attended by top party officials, led by Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, who urged party members to remain united and support the party’s efforts to “Break The 8.”