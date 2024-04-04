NPP Bekwai Inaugurates Campaign Team Ahead Of December 2024 Polls

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) campaign efforts in the Bekwai Constituency received an official boost with the inauguration of its campaign team by Hon. Simon Osei Mensah, the Regional Minister and Deputy Chairman of the Ashanti Regional campaign team.

At a ceremony held on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah underscored the crucial values of unity, hard work, and effective communication of the government’s accomplishments to secure victory for the NPP.

The Regional Minister expressed confidence in the newly formed team’s ability to clinch a decisive win in the upcoming December 7 polls, rallying the enthusiastic party members.

Composition Of The Campaign Team

The composition of the campaign team includes the Parliamentary Candidate and Constituency Chairman as Co-chairpersons, alongside the Constituency Secretary serving as the team’s secretary.

Various party officials, including Constituency Executives, National and Regional representatives, the Sitting Member of Parliament, and other stakeholders, were also enlisted.

Integral to the campaign structure is the Constituency Advisory Team, comprising elders, patrons, former executives, MPs, and MMDCEs.

Remarks From The Campaign Chairman

In his remarks, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, Chairman of the campaign team, expressed gratitude to attendees and urged team members to fully embrace the campaign’s mission and ideals, emphasizing unity as paramount.

He highlighted the symbolic significance of the venue, the Amansie Nsoroma event centre, owned by Hon. Joseph Osei-Owusu, MP for Bekwai, as a representation of unity and reconciliation post-primaries. Poku-Adusei reiterated the team’s commitment to tirelessly work towards victory in both the Presidential and Parliamentary elections on December 7, 2024.

He assured the campaign team members of concerted efforts to mobilize supporters and present a united front to voters, ensuring success in the upcoming elections 2024.