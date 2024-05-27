NPP Bigwig Visits Bibiani Voter Registration Centre

The Western North Regional Secretary for the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) Mr. Felix Foster Ackah, paid a visit to the Bibiani Registration Centre for the Limited Registration Exercise on Monday, 27th May 2024.

Before the visit, the highly efficient scribe espoused the “Breaking the 8” agenda at Stylish Radio, a local FM station. Among others, Mr. Ackah reiterated that the 2024 elections would be an appreciation to the NPP government for the creation of the Western North Region.

According to him, creating the region has reduced the time spent accessing regional offices of government departments and agencies. The monumental projects concerning roads, education, health, and agriculture rolled out by the government can not be underestimated.

Agenda 111 projects at Bodi, Dadieso, and Adabokrom were mentioned. Benchema Junction to Adjoafua, Enchi to Dadieso, and Enchi to Elubo were highlighted. He suggested that Dr. Bawumia’s digitalization drive in general and the introduction of the Ghana card, have reduced the crime rate since criminals can be tracked easily with modern technology.

He also pleaded with the electorates to cast their votes for all NPP Parliamentary candidates in the Western North Region, especially the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

At the registration Centre, the Deputy Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Mary Ampah, took the illustrious secretary around and explained the registration process to him.

Mrs. Ampah commended the various party agents for their cooperation. She added that there had not been any serious issues regarding the registration. Only one registrant was challenged but the matter was resolved amicably. Up to the 21st day of registration, two thousand eight hundred and eighty (2,880) people had registered. Two days have been added as an extension due to the challenges encountered during the initial stages of the exercise.

On his part, the Regional Secretary commended the EC officials for the good job done. However, he admonished them to operate within the confines of the law to ensure peace and tranquility.

The Regional Secretary was accompanied by Mr. McLean Desmond, Regional Director of the National Youth Authority.