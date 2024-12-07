The Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Birmingham Chapter Mr. Prince Kwadwo Osei, has praised the leadership of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) for selecting Berekum Holy Family Hospital in the Bono Region as one of the facilities offering free dialysis sessions under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

In a statement issued from his base in Birmingham, Mr. Osei lauded the initiative ledChief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), led by Dr. DaCosta Aboagye, describing it as both strategic and timely.

He highlighted the significance of the decision, emphasizing that it would alleviate the burden on patients with renal issues in the Bono Region who previously had to travel to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in the Ashanti Region for treatment.

“The proximity of Berekum to Sunyani, the Bono Regional capital, makes this choice an excellent one, as it will serve patients not only within Bono but also in parts of the Ahafo and Northern Regions,” he noted.

Mr. Osei, affectionately known as One-in-Town, acknowledged that when Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced the free dialysis policy under the NHIS, many dismissed it as mere campaign rhetoric. However, he pointed out that its successful implementation on December 1, 2024, demonstrates the government’s commitment to delivering on its promises.

He further credited Dr. Bawumia’s leadership and vision, stating, “Social intervention policies like this are among the reasons why Dr. Bawumia stands out as the best choice for Ghana.

His track record as the most performing Vice President in Ghana’s political history, coupled with his unblemished integrity, makes him the ideal candidate for the December 7, 2024, general elections.”

Mr. Osei also confirmed that free dialysis sessions commenced smoothly at the Berekum Holy Family Hospital, with officials from the NHIA’s national office present to oversee the rollout. “This marks a significant milestone and the icing on the cake,” he remarked.

He expressed optimism that such policies would continue to enhance healthcare accessibility and improve the lives of Ghanaians across the country.