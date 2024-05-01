NPP Bono  Chairman Extends Warm Wishes to Workers on May Day

On this auspicious occasion of May Day, workers across Ghana are being showered with heartfelt wishes and promises of support from various quarters.

Among those extending warm greetings is Mr. Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).In a gesture of solidarity and appreciation, Chairman Abronye took to the airwaves of a Sunyani-based radio station to convey his sincere wishes for the well-being and prosperity of workers, particularly those in the Bono region.

He said the commitment from the government to ensure that Ghanaian workers enjoy peace and harmony in their endeavors.

Speaking passionately during the interview, Chairman Abronye reiterated the government’s dedication to addressing the needs and concerns of workers across the nation. He emphasized the NPP’s deep appreciation for the invaluable contributions of workers to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

Workers are the backbone of our nation, and their dedication and hard work do not go unnoticed,” Chairman Abronye remarked.

“The NPP government cherishes workers and understands the importance of their services. We are committed to ensuring that workers are always happy to contribute their quota towards nation-building.

Highlighting the government’s proactive stance, Chairman Abronye assured workers that the NPP administration would swiftly address any grievances or challenges faced by workers.

He emphasized the government’s responsiveness to the slightest hint of agitation, demonstrating a commitment to fostering a conducive environment for workers to thrive.

Chairman Kwame Baffoe Abronye a reminded workers of the government’s unwavering support for the welfare and advancement of Ghanaian workers.