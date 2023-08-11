NPP Bono Region Hold Capacity Workshop For Executives

The governing New Patriotic Party and home Region of Ghana’s former Prime Minister Dr. K.A. Busia hosted an event over the weekend. Through the office of the Bono Regional organizer, Evans Afari Gyan Yeboah, the entire regional executive team, headed by Kwame BAFFOE as chairman, led efforts to build the capacity of all regional and constituency executives, as well as all MMDCE’s (Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives).

This initiative aims to strengthen the party’s structures within the region as the party prepares to break the 8-year cycle of governance in the country

The workshop concentrated on building a consensus in unity to achieve the prime objective for recapturing lost seats in the 2020 elections and maintaining the existing one.

The National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) reiterated the need to embrace the laid down structures of the party to have everybody on board in what ever engagement organisers and Executives will undertake.

National Communications Director, Mr. Richard Ahiagbah underlined the significance of comprehensive communication skills a tool that can be used to secure victory in 2024 election

Ahiagbah urged party executives and members to recognize the critical role that effective communication strategies play in dispelling propaganda and presenting accurate information to the public.

He pointed the elements of successful communication, including active listening, deliberate attention to delivery, and the ability to inform and inspire audiences.

The National Communications Director stressed that the party’s success hinges on its ability to dominate discussions across various platforms, such as the airwaves, offices, markets, and public gatherings.

The workshop which was centered on building the capacity of all constituency officers , had all speakers take their turns to energize and contribute to the success of the maiden edition of the forum/ workshop.

The MPs, Ministers and CEOs in the Region pledged their commitment to the executives of their unflinching support to the party in the region as the party gear up to reclaiming all lost seats and maintaining existing ones.

The attendees in no particular order were National executives led by Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B) the national organizer, Abdul Salam the national youth organizer, Richard Ahiagbah the national communications director, Nelson Owusu Ansah the national training coordinator and Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Seth Ponku office of the research department at the Jubilee House, Nana Appiah Mensah CEO state housing, Hon Agyeman Manu MP for Dormaa central and Minister for health, Hon Ignatius Baffour Awuah MP for Sunyani West and Minister for Labour Relations, Hon Alfred Tuah Yeboah the Deputy Attorney General of the Republic of Ghana, Hon Akwasi Ameyaw Kyeremeh MP for Sunyani East and Board chairman for BUI power Authority and all 12 MMDCE’s

The event was also heavily supported by Hon Dr Akosua Frema Opare, the chief of staff of the Republic of Ghana, Justin Frimpong Kodua, the General Secretary of the New patriotic party, Hon Dr John Kumah, Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ejisu , Mr. SAMMI Awuku CEO NATIONAL LOTTERY and Campaign Manager for HE Vice President Dr Mahamudu BAWUMIA, Mr Akwasi Agyeman Busia, CEO DVLA and PATRON to the organizational structure of the New Patriotic Party in the region.