NPP Calls for Decent campaign in Orphan Constituency Primaries

The Director of Communication for the New Patriotic Party in the Chiana-Paga Constituency, Mr. Hakim Adams has called for a clean and decent campaign in the party’s Orphan Constituency Primaries.

Mr. Hakim Adams, in a press release urged all candidates and their supporters to engage in a clean and decent campaign.

He noted that it is crucial for the party’s members to unite and rally behind the winner of the primaries to secure victory against the NDC in the upcoming general elections.

Mr. Hakim Adams encouraged all candidates and their supporters to refrain from unnecessary attacks.

He said division within the party will only weaken its chances in the general election.

“We have full confidence in the executive’s commitment to organizing a free, fair, and unifying election.

It is essential that we all play our part to support them in achieving this goal. A divided house cannot stand, and it is our duty to ensure the unity of our party” he said.

Mr. Adams added that the appeal extends not only to the Chiana-Paga constituency, but also to all aspirants in the Upper East Region and the nation as a whole.

He implored the candidates to approach their campaigns with respect, integrity, and dedication to the principles of the party.

“‘We are ready to support whoever the delegates choose to lead us, and we are prepared to defend the party against external opponents.

However, without unity within, our efforts will be much more challenging”.

“On behalf of the NPP Chiana-Paga constituency, I wish all candidates well in their campaigns.

May the NPP emerge as the ultimate winner, bringing positive change and progress to our constituency, region, and country” he concluded.