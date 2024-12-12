NPP Calls for Overturn of “Illegal” Parliamentary Results, Accuses NDC of Coercion

The General Secretary of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) to annul what he described as “illegal” declarations of parliamentary results made under duress in favor of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Speaking at a press conference at the NPP headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, on Wednesday, December 11, Kodua accused the NDC of using threats and violence to force EC officials into declaring victory for its candidates in several constituencies where the NPP claims to have won.

The NPP singled out 13 constituencies where they believe their candidates were unfairly deprived of victory due to what they termed “undemocratic maneuvers” by the NDC. These include Dome-Kwabenya, Ablekuma North, Okaikwei Central, Tema Central, Ahafo Ano North, Obuasi East, Ahafo Ano South-West, Akwatia, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Techiman South, and Aowin.

Kodua argued that the results in these constituencies were declared under duress, undermining the credibility of the electoral process. He urged the EC to swiftly intervene and overturn the results to reflect the true will of the people as expressed on December 7, 2024.

The NPP’s General Secretary also called for national and international actors to step in, urging groups such as the National Peace Council, the Christian Council of Ghana, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, and the National Chief Imam, as well as international diplomats and professional bodies, to speak out against what he described as “lawlessness” from the NDC. He warned that these actions could undermine Ghana’s democratic gains.

While criticizing the NDC’s post-election behavior, Kodua reaffirmed the NPP’s commitment to peace, stating that the party would not engage in retaliation, despite its capacity to do so. He emphasized that the NPP remains committed to safeguarding the democratic stability of Ghana, which has been a beacon of democracy in the region for over three decades.

“The NPP believes in protecting Ghana’s democratic stability,” Kodua said, urging all stakeholders to act decisively to prevent further unrest and ensure a smooth transition in the country’s democracy.