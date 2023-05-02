NPP Canada Branch Declares Unwavering Support For Joe Ghartey’s Candidacy

The Canada Branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has declared its unwavering support for Hon. Joe Ghartey, the incumbent Member of Essikado-Ketan Constituency who is vying to become the Presidential candidate of the NPP.

According to the NPP Canada Branch, Hon. Ghartey is the right person currently to lead the party and make Ghana to prosper socio-economically when elected President.

Recently, NPP Canada Branch held a Townhall meeting with Hon. Joe Ghartey, former Attorney General & Minister of Justice and Aspiring NPP Presidential Aspirant.

The meeting was held to discuss his vision for Ghana and for NPP. After a hour long presentation on his vision, Hon Joe Ghartey engaged in over two hours of questions and answers with the members.

The questions covered a wide range of areas including the economy, governance and the diaspora. On the economy, Joe Ghartey was clear that his focus would be the private sector and he was of the view that it was the way to expand our economy. Joe Ghartey spoke on various sectors such as education and transportation which would transform the economy.

Hon. Ghartey told the meeting thst he would run a lean government and have a maximum of 60 Ministers.

This number he said, would include Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, Regional Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

Hon. Ghartey was asked what would be his criteria for appointment and he answered that his appointments would be based on merit and also be representative of the country.

Hon. Ghartey said that every Region would have at least one Cabinet Minister. Joe Ghartey said he wood make appointments in consultation with the Party and other stakeholders.

On diaspora relations Hon Ghartey said this was key to his vision. He used the example of the Black Stars which was composed of Ghanaians from all over with a coach from the United Kingdom who was also of Ghanaian desent. Joe Ghartey said clearly we would be short changing ourselves if we did recognize the critical role of the diaspora not just in football but in all aspects of the economy.

Asked about Constitutional Review, Joe Ghartey made it clear that this would not be his priority but agreed that there were some areas that a review would be beneficial.

After two hours of hectic cross examination, those present overwhelming agreed that Hon Joe Ghartey is ready to be NPP Flagbearer and President of Ghana.

In a letter of appreciation signed by the NPP Canada Branch Secretary stated among others as follows:

“Your responses to the questions where phenomenal, and the feedback has been very positive. It is undoubted from our engagement with you that, we have a charismatic, vibrant, visionary and servant leader in you, Hon Joe Ghartey. You demonstrated that you will surely serve our Party and country well, and put us on the path of prosperity, if given the opportunity to lead”

NPP Canada Branch assured Hon Joe Ghartey if its unflinching support.

The meeting was held on Sunday April 23, 2023.

Hon Joe Ghartey was also a Second Deputy Speaker of Parlianent and former Minister for Railways Development.

External branches of the NPP will be voting in the party’s presidential Primaries.