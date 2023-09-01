NPP cancels run-off election between Boakye Agyarko and Addai-Nimoh

The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has canceled its September 2, 2023 run-off election, which was scheduled to break the tie between Francis Addai-Nimoh and Boakye Agyarko, two flagbearer hopefuls.

This decision was made following Mr. Agyarko’s withdrawal from the race. In a letter addressed to Boakye Agyarko, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Chairman of the NPP’s Presidential Elections Committee, acknowledged his decision to withdraw and stated that the run-off election would no longer be held.

The purpose of the run-off was to determine which candidate would join the four aspirants in the party’s November 4 presidential primary.