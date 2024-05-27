NPP Candidate Alleges NDC Rival’s Involvement in Attack in Nkoranza South

The NPP Parliamentary candidate for Nkoranza South, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, along with the NPP constituency executives, have leveled accusations against the NDC parliamentary candidate, Hon. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum.

They allege that Agyekum orchestrated an attack against Mrs. Oppong using unidentified thugs.

According to Mrs. Oppong, the NDC’s parliamentary candidate fomented chaos at a registration center during the ongoing limited voter registration. The NPP asserts that NDC executives in Nkoranza led a group of thugs from within Nkoranza and Kintampo to assault innocent individuals gathered at the Electoral Commission premises for voter registration. Allegedly, some youths who arrived at the center became victims of physical violence at the hands of these thugs.

The NPP’s statement regarding the incident follows below.

Press Release: NDC Thugs Attack NPP Candidate and Supporters

Good day, ladies and gentlemen of the press. Thank you for honoring our invitation on such short notice.

We bring you greetings from our Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Parliamentary Candidate, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong (Obaa Noaa), and the entire leadership of the New Patriotic Party in Nkoranza South.

Saturday, May 18, 2024, will be remembered as one of the saddest days in the history of Nkoranza. The peace and tranquility of Nkoranza were attacked by hooligans allegedly contracted by the NDC’s parliamentary candidate, Hon. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum. These thugs assaulted innocent people at the Electoral Commission premises during the ongoing voter registration.

Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, who was at the EC premises to observe the exercise and encourage young registrants, was also targeted. Upon her arrival, she was greeted with abuses from NDC members, who then threatened and attacked her driver. The NDC thugs, armed with machetes and axes, rushed to the NPP area, pushed Mrs. Oppong, and assaulted the Constituency Chairman and other team members.

This incident is one of several that have occurred since the registration exercise began. Numerous attacks on our supporters and other innocent Nkoranza natives have been reported, with little to no police intervention. The NDC’s tactic appears to be aimed at creating fear and panic among potential registrants to discourage their participation.

We, the NPP, have remained calm and law-abiding throughout these episodes. Our candidate, Madam Harriet, is committed to telling her story and highlighting her achievements, despite the distractions. She has lobbied for numerous projects and secured scholarships, job opportunities, and development initiatives for the people of Nkoranza.

We caution Mr. Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyekum and the NDC against any further attempts on our people, as any harm to Madam Harriet will be met with a proportional response. We commend our supporters and the security forces for their bravery and commitment to peace and development in our community.

We believe the people of Nkoranza will ensure that such incidents never happen again by rejecting the NDC’s violent tactics.

Thank you.