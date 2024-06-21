NPP Candidate Donates Cattle for Eid-ul-Adha in Nkoranza South

As part of the 2024 Eid-ul-Adha celebrations, Mrs. Harriet Kyeremanteng Oppong, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Nkoranza South, has donated ten cattle to the local Muslim community.

This gesture underscores her commitment to supporting the Islamic community in her constituency.

Assisted by Mr. Kofi Damptey, the NPP Coordinator for the Zongo communities, Mrs. Oppong handed over the cattle to the Muslim community. The Municipal Chief Imam, representing the community, expressed gratitude and called for continued support and prayers for the ongoing peace and development of Nkoranza South.

In her remarks, Mrs. Oppong reaffirmed her dedication to addressing the needs of all constituents, regardless of their religious or political backgrounds. She pledged to work tirelessly towards the development and welfare of the people in Nkoranza South.

The donation ceremony was attended by notable figures including Alhaji Wumbei, the NPP Constituency Chairman, Hajia Maria Fuseni, the NPP Women Organizer, other party executives, and several Muslim leaders.

This charitable act by Mrs. Oppong reflects the NPP’s principles of unity and inclusivity, demonstrating that every community member’s well-being is valued. Her leadership and commitment to service exemplify the NPP’s motto, “Development for all,” inspiring others to make meaningful contributions to their communities.