NPP Candidate for Cape Coast North Pledges Support for Vulnerable Communities Ahead of Elections

Horace Ekow Ewusi, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Cape Coast North, has reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the most vulnerable members of society, particularly widows, as Ghana prepares for the December 7 elections.

Ewusi made the pledge during a meeting with over 300 widows in the constituency, where he took the opportunity to discuss key issues, provide financial support, and renew his promise to assist those in need.

“Helping the vulnerable, especially widows, is a principle I deeply believe in. It is our collective responsibility to ensure everyone has access to the resources they need to thrive,” Ewusi said. He assured the vulnerable communities in Cape Coast North that he is dedicated to helping them overcome the challenges they face.

Ewusi urged constituents to vote for him as their Member of Parliament and for NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia as president in the upcoming polls. “I have already begun supporting the people, and if elected, I will do even more. Vote for me and Dr. Bawumia on December 7, and we will continue to improve the lives of our people,” he stated.

The parliamentary candidate also assured the public that the elections will be free, fair, transparent, and peaceful, calling on Ghanaians to avoid electoral violence.