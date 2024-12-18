NPP Candidates File for Judicial Review to Force EC to Declare Election Results

Six parliamentary candidates from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have taken legal action to compel the Electoral Commission (EC) to collate and declare the results of their respective constituencies following disruptions during the December 2024 general elections.

The candidates, who are contesting seats in various constituencies, have filed a judicial review application at the High Court seeking an order of mandamus to ensure the EC fulfills its constitutional duty.

The candidates—Charles Forson of Tema Central, Frank Annoh-Dompreh of Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Patrick Yaw Boamah of Okaikwei Central, Martin Kweku Adjei-Mensah Korsah of Techiman South, Nana Akua Owusu Afriye of Ablekuma North, and Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh of Ahafo Ano North—are seeking two key orders. First, they seek a court order compelling the EC to complete the collation of the parliamentary results and declare the winners, as required by law. Second, they are asking the court to direct the Inspector General of Police to provide adequate security at the collation centers to ensure the process can proceed without further disruption.

The dispute arises from a chaotic series of events at the constituency collation centers, where violence and intimidation by local groups caused delays. After the initial disruption on December 7, 2024, the EC had to reschedule the collation process, but further attempts to resume the procedure were unsuccessful. The candidates argue that despite a formal demand made on December 16 for the results to be declared within 24 hours, the EC has failed to act.

In their legal application, the candidates stress that while polling stations in their constituencies successfully conducted the elections and forwarded results to the Returning Officer, the disruption at the collation centers has led to an unacceptable delay in the final declaration. They are now seeking judicial intervention to ensure that the EC meets its legal obligations and promptly declares the results of the elections.