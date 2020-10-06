The Takoradi Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)is garnering more grass-roots support to ensure massive victory for the party in the December 7 general elections with a health walk in Takoradi.

The purpose of the health walk was to increase the garner votes and increase the margin of the Takoradi Constituency candidate, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah

The exercise was supported by nine other constituencies within the region.

Present at the event were a Vice-Presidential Staffer, Mr Augustine Blay; Mr Bice Osei Kufour (Musician Obour); Mr Isaac Armoh, former MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon; Mr Mireku Ducker, MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem and Mr Joseph Cudjoe, MP for Effia.

The rest are Mr Ignatius Asaah Mensah, DCE for Mpohor; Regional Chairman, Mr Ndede Siah; Regional Communications Director of the party, Mr Issah Fuseini; Regional and constituency executives of the party, and some youth groups within the party.

The health walk dubbed,”4 More 4 Nana Victory Walk” included a free medical screening, unveiling of a land awaiting sod-cutting to begin the construction of an AstroTurf expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Mr Siah charged the party faithful to go all out to make sure that the party gets two additional seats to the 13 seats it already had to make it 15 out of the 17 seats available in the Region.

The Chairman cautioned party faithful not to be complacent, but work hard to sell the party’s message of hope and encourage more people to go out and vote massively come December, 7.

Mr Kufour (Obour) commended the members for their dedication and love for the party and turning out in their numbers to support the Walk.

He noted that the collaboration among the parliamentary candidates (PCs) and their opponents who contested them in the party’s primaries have been overwhelming and commendable.

Mr Armoh, former MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon urged all Polling Station Agents to do their work with love and commitment without inducement and asked them to be vigilant especially, during the counting of the ballot papers, signing of the Pink Sheets, and collation from the various Centers.

Mr Mercer, MP for Sekondi maintained that the 2020 elections was crucial to the NPP since the NPP-led Government has invested a lot in the Ghanaian economy, bringing hope to investors and Ghanaians and therefore “cannot sit aloof for this toil to go down the drain”.

He called on the members not to give in to apathy and mobilize themselves to go out and convince others to vote massively for victory come December 7.

Mr Mercer also known as “Bobo” contended that “Ghanaians should not make the mistake of bringing back the NDC who took the country to the IMF and brought so many restrictions to the country but rather vote for the competent team that had laid a solid foundation for the country.

Mr Mensah, DCE for Mpohor said the party was resolute in its quest to explore every avenue, including a one-on-one campaign, to win the elections.

Mr Ducker, MP for Tarkwa-Nsuaem allayed the fears that the elections were going to be tough for him due to diversionary tactics by some unknown persons in the party leading to a member of the party who contested him in the party’s primaries vying as an independent candidate.

He expressed the confidence of winning convincingly devoid of ‘skirt and blouse’ voting to bring victory to the party in the December 7 general elections.

Mr Darko-Mensah, MP for Takoradi who doubles as the Western Regional Minister indicated that the good work and the massive infrastructural development that has been done by President Akufo-Addo which has put the economy on a sound footing cannot be truncated by the NDC again.

He pointed out that the numerous infrastructural projects undertaken by the NPP administration in the region was expected to create about 500 direct and indirect jobs for the teeming youth in the Region.

The Regional Minister also gave a strong assurance that the party would not allow the Tarkwa-Nsuaem seat to fall into the hands of the opposition or any independent candidate.