NPP cautioned against overemphasis on regional identity in 2024 Election

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, founder and President of IMANI Africa, has cautioned the NPP against overemphasizing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s northern roots in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Speaking on Citi TV , Mr Cudjoe asserted that voters in the north are discerning and will prioritize candidates based on their ability to address critical issues like the economy and governance.

He warns that relying solely on regional affiliations may not be a successful electoral strategy and urges a shift away from sectarian politics.

Mr. Cudjoe emphasizes the importance of addressing issues like poverty, unemployment, education, and healthcare to resonate with voters in the northern regions.

This advice comes amid concerns that the NPP is overly relying on Dr. Bawumia’s northern identity to secure support in the upcoming elections.