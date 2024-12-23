NPP Central Regional Chairman Robert Kutin Jr. Dies After Prolonged Illness

Robert Kutin Jr., the Central Regional Chairman of Ghana’s ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has passed away following an extended period of illness.

The news was confirmed through a Facebook post by Nana Ama. Chairman Kutin, widely known for his leadership in the region, had been unwell for some time, according to sources close to the family.

His death has left the NPP and the broader political community mourning the loss of a dedicated party official.