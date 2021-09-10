NPP Chairman Aspirant promises to recapture Wenchi Parliamentary seat in 2024

Mr Richard Kwadwo Adu, an aspirant vying for the Wenchi constituency chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has promised to ensure the party recapture the constituency seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Election 2024.

He said Wenchi still remained a stronghold of the NPP, despite its poor performance in the parliamentary ballot in the 2020 general election.

In an interview with Journalists at Wenchi in the Bono Region, Mr Adu a former Wenchi constituency youth organiser of party said as a traditional NPP seat, posterity would not spare the party in the constituency, strenuous efforts was not made to regain the seat.

Mr Adu, also a former Assemblyman for Ntoase Electoral Area in the Wenchi Municipality explained he had already organised some NPP youth in the area, working to identify and help tackle the diverse problems that led to the party’s parliamentary defeat.

He said petty squabbles, backbiting and internal wrangling would only narrow the fortunes of the NPP in Election 2024, hence the need for the party supporters and delegates to consider and ensure that unifiers and people with excellent human relations were voted to occupy executive positions.

“Politics is about numbers, and we need young and energetic people who could easily interact with and sell the ideologies and philosophies of the party to the voting masses to persuade and woo floating voters to the NPP for an overwhelming victory in 2024”, Mr Adu said.

He explained President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had laid a solid foundation in national reconstruction processes that had provided the NPP with a sound and strong political campaign message.

“So there would be no justification for us, if we fail to recapture the Wenchi constituency seat and widen the voting margin of the NPP in Election 2024. The only consolation we can give the party for losing the seat to the NDC is to get it back and widen our votes, which I strongly believe we can easily do in 2024”, Mr Adu said.

“I think we have to apologise to President Akufo-Addo and the entire leadership of the NPP for the abysmal performance in the parliamentary elections, forge ahead in unity and prove to the party that the Wenchi seat is truly a traditional seat of the NPP”.

Mr Adu underlined the need for disgruntled members of the NPP in the area to bury their differences, stop any form of blame game, and see themselves as one people under a ‘great elephant’, ensure unity of purpose for intensified campaign, saying that remained surest way the party could retain political power and break the eight-year circle.