NPP Chairman Cautions Appointees Against Losing Touch with Hometown Supporters

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, in an exclusive interview with Sunyani Based Space FM, has emphasized the significance of sustaining relationships with hometown acquaintances and urged government appointees not to sever ties following their appointments.

He expressed his concern over a prevailing trend where individuals appointed to government positions distance themselves from friends and acquaintances who played a crucial role in their rise to prominence.

Abronye emphasized that such appointees should not let their newfound appointments hinder their connection with the people who supported them.

He noted that frequently visiting one’s hometown and maintaining strong relationships is vital, as it shows gratitude to the community that contributed to their success.

According to Abronye, neglecting these connections can lead to a loss of support and ultimately hinder the appointees’ ability to carry out their responsibilities effectively.

The NPP Regional Chairman further cautioned that the appointees should not underestimate the potential consequences of severing ties with their hometown folks.

He highlighted the likelihood that these individuals, who were once instrumental in their success, may turn their backs on them when help is needed to maintain their appointments.

Abronye stressed the importance of reciprocity and urged appointees to continue extending a helping hand to those in need, reminding them of the value in fostering goodwill within their communities.

Looking ahead to the 2024 elections, Abronye expressed his belief that the NPP party will rely on various appointees to lead the campaign efforts, particularly in their respective hometowns.

He proposed that this would serve as a test to determine whether these appointees would be welcomed or shunned by the communities they had distanced themselves from.

Abronye’s remarks shed light on the potential consequences of neglecting relationships and the importance of maintaining strong ties with hometown constituents.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, Kwame Baffoe Abronye’s advice serves as a reminder to government appointees that their success is not solely dependent on their new positions but also on the support and relationships fostered throughout their journey.