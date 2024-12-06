NPP Chairman Stephen Ayesu Ntim Reaffirms Party’s Strength Ahead of December Elections

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has strongly countered claims that the party is no longer a formidable force, asserting that the NPP is alive and thriving under the leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Speaking to party supporters ahead of the upcoming general elections, Ntim emphasized the party’s continued vitality and readiness for the polls.

“What I see here today clearly indicates that the party is alive and well, and not just alive, but very strong under President Nana Addo’s leadership,” Ntim stated, dismissing suggestions of the party’s decline.

He urged party members to channel their energy from the rally into the election, stressing the importance of securing Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory in the upcoming election. “This is just a few days away, and we must make it happen,” he said, urging supporters to ensure Bawumia’s success on December 7.

Ntim refrained from lengthy speeches, instead focusing on the need for action. “We all know what needs to be done on Election Day, and I implore everyone to do their part come December 7th,” he added.

The NPP’s General Secretary, Justin Koduah, echoed Ntim’s sentiments, calling on Ghanaians to give Dr. Bawumia the opportunity to lead the country. He expressed confidence in Bawumia’s leadership, stating, “Ghana must give Dr. Bawumia the chance to become president so that his leadership can benefit the nation.”

With the elections rapidly approaching, both Ntim and Koduah emphasized the NPP’s readiness and the importance of securing a victory for the party.