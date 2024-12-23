NPP Chairman Urges Party Members to Stay Resilient After 2024 Election Defeat

The National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ntim, has called on party members and supporters to remain steadfast following the party’s defeat in the 2024 general elections, assuring them that the NPP will bounce back stronger.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, 23 December 2024, at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Mr. Ntim acknowledged the difficulties faced by the party but emphasized the NPP’s resilience and determination to regroup and recover.

“This is indeed a challenging time for us, but we are a resilient people. We must, and we will, rise again from this defeat. We are reorganizing ourselves for the battles of tomorrow,” he stated.

Encouraging members not to lose hope, Mr. Ntim urged them to engage in the party’s restructuring process with renewed energy. “Fellow Party Members, this means we cannot give up. We must engage the restructuring process with all the energies we can muster to get the elephant trumpeting again. Kukrudu!!! Kukrudu!!! Kukruuuuduuu!!!”

Reflecting on the party’s efforts during the election campaign, Mr. Ntim praised the dedication of NPP leadership, campaign teams, and all members. He emphasized that the party had entered the election with optimism, striving for a decisive victory at the polls.

“Our aim was to secure an emphatic victory, and we worked very hard at it,” he remarked. “As a party, we put in our best efforts during the campaign.”

Despite the hard work, Mr. Ntim admitted that the election results were not in the party’s favor. “There is no doubt that the outcome of the elections was not what we hoped for. We may not have won the battle, but we haven’t lost the war on our quest for a better Ghana, shaped by the ideals and philosophies of the NPP,” he affirmed.

Acknowledging the disappointment felt by party members and supporters, Mr. Ntim expressed solidarity with them, stating, “We understand your disappointments because we feel it too, just as the hundreds of thousands of Ghanaians who invested their hopes and dreams in this campaign do.”

Looking ahead, Mr. Ntim called for unity within the party as it embarks on restructuring efforts. He urged members to view the current setback as an opportunity to rebuild, refocus, and prepare for future challenges. “We must not let this defeat discourage us. Instead, it should galvanize us to work harder, correct our mistakes, and ensure that the NPP regains its footing as the party of choice for Ghanaians,” he concluded.