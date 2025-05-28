NPP Chairman Wontumi Hospitalized During EOCO Interrogation

Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako, known as Chairman Wontumi, was rushed to hospital during questioning by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) on Tuesday.

His lawyer Andy Appiah Kubi confirmed the medical emergency but declined to disclose the hospital location, stating his client would remain under care until doctors approve discharge.

The interrogation related to Wontumi’s dealings with Exim Bank, according to Appiah Kubi. “We’ve submitted our statement and addressed the allegations, but the session remains incomplete,” the lawyer told reporters. “We’ll resume questioning when his condition stabilizes, potentially tomorrow.”

Appiah Kubi simultaneously revealed they received a writ of summons from Exim Bank, which they plan to challenge in court on Wednesday. He characterized the bank’s action as a civil matter, contrasting it with EOCO’s criminal investigation. “We’re prepared to mount robust defenses in both arenas,” he asserted.

The hospitalization interrupts an ongoing probe that began when EOCO officials escorted Wontumi from his Kumasi residence earlier today. Medical details remain undisclosed, though sources indicate the chairman complained of acute discomfort during questioning. EOCO officials declined to comment on the interrogation’s progress or the health incident.