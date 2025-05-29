NPP Chairman Wuntumi Detained Overnight as Bail Conditions Remain Unmet

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of Ghana’s opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), spent a second night in custody at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters after failing to meet stringent bail conditions.

Known widely as Chairman Wontumi, he was granted bail Tuesday evening set at GH¢50 million ($3.8 million) with two justified sureties, but his legal team could not fulfill the requirements by the deadline.

Wontumi faces investigation by EOCO for alleged illegal mining activities (“galamsey”), including operating without authorization, polluting rivers, and mining in forest reserves, potentially causing financial loss to the state. His lawyer, Andy Appiah Kubi, confirmed cooperation with authorities: “This is part of an ongoing police enquiry. We are complying fully, and hopefully, the conditions will be met soon.” The politician was initially questioned by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) before being transferred to EOCO.

Former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia expressed concern over the detention, stating he maintained contact with Wontumi’s legal team. “I commend them for their professionalism and vigilance,” Bawumia noted, while urging state institutions to adhere strictly to due process. “Any deviation from these principles risks undermining public trust in our justice system and weakening the democratic values we have worked hard to build.”

Supporters and party executives gathered outside EOCO’s Ridge office in a late-night demonstration, chanting slogans and decrying political persecution. Wontumi, a prominent yet controversial figure in Ghanaian politics, has previously denied involvement in illegal mining but now faces formal proceedings of unprecedented scale.

EOCO, Ghana’s primary agency for investigating financial and organized crime, handles a case with significant legal and political implications as investigators continue their work.