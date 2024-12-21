NPP Claims Five Parliamentary Seats in Recollation of 2024 Election Results

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has strengthened its position in the 2024 general elections by securing victories in five out of nine outstanding parliamentary seats following the Electoral Commission’s (EC) recollation of results.

The NPP clinched victories in the following constituencies:

Nsawam Adoagyiri : Frank Annoh-Dompreh was reaffirmed as the winner after addressing irregularities raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

: Frank Annoh-Dompreh was reaffirmed as the winner after addressing irregularities raised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC). Obuasi East : Patrick Boakye Yiadom narrowly defeated the NDC’s Samuel Aboagye, securing victory by a margin of just nine votes.

: Patrick Boakye Yiadom narrowly defeated the NDC’s Samuel Aboagye, securing victory by a margin of just nine votes. Tema Central : Charles Forson emerged victorious, solidifying the NPP’s hold on the constituency.

: Charles Forson emerged victorious, solidifying the NPP’s hold on the constituency. Ahafo Ano North : Eric Nana Agyemang was declared the winner, boosting the party’s parliamentary tally.

: Eric Nana Agyemang was declared the winner, boosting the party’s parliamentary tally. Okaikwei Central : Patrick Yaw Boamah reclaimed the seat for the NPP, overturning the previous declaration in favor of the NDC’s Abdulai Baba Sadiq.

: Patrick Yaw Boamah reclaimed the seat for the NPP, overturning the previous declaration in favor of the NDC’s Abdulai Baba Sadiq. Ahafo Ano South West : Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah won, further strengthening the NPP’s presence.

: Elvis Osei Mensah Dapaah won, further strengthening the NPP’s presence. Techiman South: Incumbent MP Martin Kwaku Adjei-Mensah Korsah retained his seat, affirming the party’s dominance in the area.

These wins come after the High Court directed a recount of disputed results in certain constituencies, with the recollation process igniting political tensions.

The ongoing recollation of the remaining seats has drawn intense scrutiny, with all parties closely monitoring the process. The NPP’s strong performance in this critical phase signals their continued momentum in the 2024 election.