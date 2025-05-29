NPP Claims Government Uses Arrests to Distract from Economic Shortfalls

Richard Ahiagbah, Communications Director of Ghana’s opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused President John Mahama’s administration of orchestrating political arrests to divert attention from unfulfilled economic promises.

Ahiagbah specifically cited the arrest of NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi-Boasiako (Chairman Wontumi) and other opposition figures as tactics to obscure the government’s failure to implement its pledged 24-hour economy policy.

In a social media statement, Ahiagbah asserted that Mahama prioritized “political witch-hunting” over addressing critical economic concerns. He referenced Mahama’s pre-election commitment to a 24-hour economy, designed to generate jobs through round-the-clock business operations, noting it “has not seen the light of day” since the government took office. Ahiagbah urged the president to focus on youth employment instead of targeting opponents.

“President Mahama and the NDC are employing diversionary tactics to deflect from the bread-and-butter issues,” Ahiagbah stated. “They promised a 24-hour economy but are instead delivering 24-hour intimidation of political opponents. Holding people accountable should not be used as a coverup for this government’s inefficiency.” He directly challenged Mahama: “Mr. President, where are the jobs? Ghanaians are asking.”

The government has not publicly responded to these allegations. The 24-hour economy policy, a cornerstone of Mahama’s 2020 campaign, proposed extending commercial and service sector operations to boost productivity and employment, but its rollout has faced significant delays.