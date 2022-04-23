NPP closes nominations for the Ada and Sege Constituencies  

The two-day exercise of picking and filing the nominations papers for constituency executive positions of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), officially ended on April 20th in the Sege and Ada Constituencies.

The positions were: Constituency Chairperson, First Vice-Chairperson, Second Vice-Chairperson, Secretary, and Assistant Secretary, Treasurer, Organiser, Women Organiser, Youth Organiser, and the Constituency Nasara Coordinator.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Lawerh Wusaah, the Research and Elections Officer for NPP in the Ada Constituency said the nomination process was peaceful adding that “the entire process was fair and transparent.”

According to him, the party’s focus was currently based on the internal elections to get its executives intact to man the various offices.

He said the Constituency had elected its Polling Station Executives and Electoral Area Coordinators and was currently ready for the election of its Constituency Officers.

He appreciated the effort of the executives for their continued support devoid of personal sentiment and interest for a successful process and assured all party faithful to expect the best individuals to win the various positions to get the mandate to steer the internal affairs of the party, which had a direct effect at the national.

On the part of the Sege Constituency, Mr. Jerry Narh, Research, and Electoral Officer also told the GNA that 25 nominations were filed and submitted noting that the process was smooth.

He said those vying for chairmanship positions paid GH¢500.00 while those seeking other positions paid GH¢200.00.

He stressed that the process was peaceful. Everybody who picked a form has submitted it.

The two officials said the elections would be conducted under the full supervision of the Electoral Commission.

They cautioned and appealed to all aspirants in the two Constituencies vying for the positions to pursue all their concerns through the party’s structures.