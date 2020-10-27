Mr Ampem Darko, Vice-chairman of the United States of America, Columbus-Ohio Chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has donated 10 brand new motorbikes and 1000 pieces of NPP branded T-shirts to the Western North Regional branch of the NPP to be distributed to all the nine constituencies in the region.

The move according to him was to support the party in the newly created Region to win more Parliamentary seats and increase Presidential votes to ensure that President Nana Addo Dunkwa Akufo -Addo and the NPP win the December polls one touch.

He commended President Akufo-Addo for successfully implementing the free senior high school policy, which according to him has reduced the burden on Ghanaians resident abroad because the amount of money they sent to their relatives every academic year has reduced.

Mr Darko used the occasion to appeal to other persons from the Region to come down and support the party and vote massively to maintain President Akufo- Addo to do more for the country, especially Western North Region.

“This is the time to show appreciation to the NPP and President Akufo-Addo for creating a new Region for us”

He mentioned the construction of Sefwi-Waiwso-Akontombra road, and the Benchma barrier -Adjoafuo road as well as the Zipline drone delivery centre among others as unprecedented in the history of the Region.

He asked the party to use the motorbikes for the intended purpose and promised to resource the communication directorate to explain the policies of the government to the electorates to ensure a resounding victory for the party.

Mr Stephen Adu Agyei, Regional Organizer who received the donation on behalf of the party said the donation had come at the right time and expressed gratitude to Mr Darko for the donation.

He further said the donation would motivate the Branch, constituency, and Regional executives to work harder to ensure victory in the December polls.

The Regional Organizer reiterated that the party was poised to win more parliamentary seats in the Region and asked all to join the campaign to win more votes for the NPP.