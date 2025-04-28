NPP Communications Director Alleges Political Motives Behind Chief Justice Suspension

Richard Ahiagbah, Communications Director of Ghana’s New Patriotic Party (NPP), has accused President Mahama of suspending the Chief Justice to intimidate the judiciary and appoint partisan allies.

In a social media statement, Ahiagbah claimed the move aims to “instill fear” within the judicial arm and pave the way for the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) to influence court decisions.

He called on citizens to protest the suspension, framing it as an effort to safeguard judicial independence. “The President’s action weakens the judiciary’s ability to function without interference,” Ahiagbah wrote, emphasizing concerns over potential manipulation of the courts for political gain.

Ghana’s judiciary has historically faced scrutiny over perceptions of political bias, particularly during high-stakes legal battles between the NPP and NDC. The suspension of the Chief Justice, a rare occurrence, has intensified debates about the separation of powers. Legal experts note that while executive oversight of judicial conduct exists, such actions risk eroding public trust if perceived as politically motivated.

The government has yet to respond to Ahiagbah’s allegations. Under Ghana’s constitution, the President holds authority to suspend senior judges pending parliamentary approval, though critics argue the process demands greater transparency to avoid partisan exploitation.

This development underscores ongoing tensions in Ghana’s democracy, where institutional independence remains a cornerstone of political discourse. The judiciary’s role in adjudicating electoral disputes and corruption cases has frequently placed it at the center of partisan clashes, amplifying calls for reforms to reinforce its autonomy.

His post shared via social media read “Good Morning Family: Join us on May 5 to stop the NDC from removing the Chief Justice as a first step:

1. to instill fear

2. to pack the courts with NDC partisans;

3. to remove the EC Commissioners, among other moves to curtail our liberties, weaken and subject the judiciary to the whims of President John Dramami Mahama…

This is a bipartisan effort to save our democracy….

Don’t be left out”.