NPP Communications Director Calls for Prosecution of EC Official in Kintampo South Incident

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, the Communications Director for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has called for the prosecution of an Electoral Commission (EC) official arrested in connection with an electoral offense in the ongoing general elections.

The arrest occurred in the Kintampo South Constituency, located in the Bono East Region, where an EC officer, identified as Dery Joseph, was detained by the Police. According to reports, Joseph issued about 15 ballot papers at the Ampesika-Bayere polling station that omitted the first presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, from the ballot papers.

𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐄𝐂 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐀𝐓 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐎 𝐒𝐎𝐔𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐓𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐘 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐎𝐍𝐎 𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐓 𝐑𝐄𝐆𝐈𝐎𝐍 𝐅𝐎𝐑 𝐄𝐋𝐄𝐂𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐋 𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐄𝐍𝐂𝐄𝐒 pic.twitter.com/TpybWYJEUw — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) December 7, 2024

Addressing a press conference on December 7, Aboagye strongly condemned the incident and demanded the immediate prosecution of the EC official. He emphasized that the NPP and its agents, along with the Police, are fully committed to safeguarding the electoral process, warning anyone involved in electoral malpractices that they will be held accountable.

“We demand the immediate prosecution of this EC official,” Aboagye stated. “To all those planning with the NDC to cause troubles, we have a robust system in place to find you out.”

This arrest follows a series of security measures put in place across the country to ensure the integrity of the voting process. Voting began at 7:00 AM on December 7, 2024, with polls scheduled to close at 5:00 PM.

Earlier in the week, on December 6, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo addressed the nation, urging Ghanaians to vote peacefully and with dignity, and to cooperate with the Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure a smooth and incident-free election. He stressed the importance of maintaining Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democracy in Africa, calling for mutual respect, tolerance, and the protection of Ghana’s democratic values.