NPP Communications Director Criticizes Mahama, Calls for His Retirement in 2024 Elections

Richard Ahiagbah, the director of communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has sharply criticised former president John Dramani Mahama, likening him to the “biblical wicked and lazy servant” from the parable in Matthew 25:14-30.

Ahiagbah made these comments during a press briefing on 27 November, highlighting what he described as Mahama’s failures during his tenure as president.

Ahiagbah took aim at Mahama’s administration, claiming that it was marked by unmet expectations, economic difficulties, and governance challenges, including persistent power outages commonly known as “dumsor.” He argued that Ghanaians should reject Mahama’s bid to return to power in the upcoming 7 December election, drawing a direct comparison to the biblical figure who failed to live up to expectations.

“His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is the example of the biblical wicked and lazy servant who did not live up to expectations in his four years as president of this Republic. Like the master in Matthew 25, Ghanaians must vote on 7 December to cast him out as done in 2016 and 2020,” Ahiagbah declared.

In contrast, Ahiagbah praised the leadership of the NPP’s presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, calling him a “good and faithful servant” who had diligently served Ghana. He emphasised Bawumia’s achievements and urged Ghanaians to deliver a resounding victory for the NPP to permanently retire Mahama from politics.

“Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has served Ghana well and deserves commendation and reward. A landslide victory for him and the NPP will retire John Mahama from politics once and for all,” Ahiagbah stated.

The NPP communications director also reiterated his call for Ghanaians to reject Mahama, pointing to what he described as significant hardships during the former president’s leadership.

“The balance of a leader’s job is dealing with challenges, but from what we have seen from the former president, he has shown that he cannot deal with challenges,” Ahiagbah remarked. “Therefore, on 7 December, we must vote to show the former president, John Mahama, and the NDC that we the people of Ghana cannot afford the risk of electing a president who cannot respond to our needs in challenging times.”