NPP Communications Director Criticizes NDC’s 24-Hour Economy Proposal, Cites “Dumsor” Crisis

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has strongly criticized the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over its proposal to implement a 24-hour economy, accusing the opposition party of being ill-equipped to manage such an initiative.

Ahiagbah pointed to the “Dumsor” energy crisis during the NDC’s tenure as evidence of their failure to deliver on critical infrastructure and services.

Speaking to the media, Ahiagbah expressed confidence in Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s leadership, highlighting his vision for leveraging technology to empower Ghana’s youth. “Dr. Bawumia’s economic plan focuses on equipping the Ghanaian youth with the skills they need to succeed in a digital and Artificial Intelligence-driven world,” Ahiagbah said, emphasizing the importance of technological innovation in shaping the country’s future.

He argued that the NDC lacks the necessary expertise to implement a 24-hour economy, citing their historical struggles to maintain a reliable power supply. “The NDC is making promises that appeal to people’s fantasies—not for positive reasons, but to stir anger and create division,” he stated, referring to the NDC’s proposed policy.

Ahiagbah dismissed the idea of a 24-hour economy as unrealistic, drawing attention to the prolonged power outages, or “Dumsor,” that plagued the country during the NDC’s administration. “Those who couldn’t keep the lights on for even 12 hours now claim they can sustain a 24-hour economy. It’s a great deception with consequences that could be devastating for future generations,” he warned.

In conclusion, Ahiagbah urged Ghanaians to carefully consider their options in the upcoming elections, stressing the importance of continuity under Dr. Bawumia’s leadership to ensure technological progress and sustainable development. “We must not repeat the mistake of voting the NDC back into power,” he said.