NPP Communications Director Draws Biblical Parallel to Defend Bawumia, Criticize Mahama

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended the party’s presidential candidate, Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia, using a biblical analogy to highlight his leadership qualities.

Ahiagbah compared Bawumia to the “good and faithful servant” in the parable of the talents (Matthew 25:14-30), emphasizing his dedication, achievements, and commitment to serving Ghana.

Speaking at a press engagement on 27 November at the NPP headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra, Ahiagbah referenced the parable, which tells the story of a master who entrusts three servants with varying amounts of gold before leaving on a journey. The first two servants double their gold, earning praise and rewards, while the third servant buries his, resulting in his dismissal.

“Ahiagbah explained that Bawumia is an example of the good and faithful servant. He has maximized the opportunities and responsibilities entrusted to him for the betterment of the country,” Ahiagbah stated. He commended the Vice President for his efforts in digital transformation, economic reforms, and governance, underscoring that Bawumia’s initiatives have had a positive impact on Ghanaian society.

“Dr Bawumia has not only been entrusted with Ghana’s resources but has also delivered tangible results that have positively impacted lives,” Ahiagbah added, urging Ghanaians to reward Bawumia’s dedication by supporting him in the 2024 elections.

Criticizing Mahama

Ahiagbah contrasted Bawumia’s leadership with that of former president John Dramani Mahama, whom he described as the “wicked and lazy servant” from the same biblical parable. According to Ahiagbah, Mahama failed to meet expectations during his presidency, which led to his removal in 2016 and a reaffirmation of that decision by voters in 2020.

“Ghanaians voted to cast John Mahama out of office in 2016, and in 2020, they reaffirmed that decision. Now, in 2024, let’s, in a landslide, retire the former president from politics,” Ahiagbah said.

He cited Mahama’s handling of the economy and his response to protests during his tenure, including his infamous comment about being a “dead goat” in reference to demonstrations against his government. Ahiagbah argued that Mahama’s inability to address challenges led to economic hardship for Ghanaians.

“Mahama showed he cannot deal with challenges, and we cannot afford to take Ghana backward,” Ahiagbah added. He called for a strong rejection of Mahama’s bid to return to office, emphasizing that voting for Mahama would mean taking the country back to a period of mismanagement.

Looking Ahead

Ahiagbah stressed that Ghanaians must look forward and ensure progress by voting for Bawumia. He claimed Mahama did not deserve to return to office, especially given his failure to improve conditions during his last term.

“Voting for former President Mahama amounts to taking Ghana back. We cannot afford to take Ghana backward when our peers are striving forward,” Ahiagbah remarked.

He concluded by urging the public to support Bawumia in the upcoming election, emphasizing that voting for him would ensure that Ghana continues its progress in the global economy.

“On 7 December, our decision must reflect the wisdom of the parable: to reward the good and faithful servant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, with our votes,” Ahiagbah stated, appealing to voters to protect Ghana’s gains and chart a new path for the future.