NPP Communications Director Richard Ahiagbah Defends Akufo-Addo’s Economic Performance

Richard Ahiagbah, the Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has defended President Nana Akufo-Addo’s economic management, asserting that despite challenges, the country’s economy has shown significant growth under his leadership.

In an interview with Citi FM, Mr. Ahiagbah highlighted the progress made during President Akufo-Addo’s tenure, emphasizing that external shocks, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, had a considerable impact on the economy. He argued that without these setbacks, the economic situation would have been much more favorable.

“The task given to President Akufo-Addo to manage the economy, I believe he has done well,” Ahiagbah said. “If you remove the shocks we’ve faced, this economy would be in a much better place than it is now. Currently, the economy is growing, with the second quarter recording a growth of about 5.8%, and this quarter at approximately 7%.”

He expressed confidence that the economy will continue to improve in 2025, noting that while challenges persisted, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government has successfully revived it.

Ahiagbah further rejected claims that the NPP avoided discussing the economy during the election campaign, stating, “We never ran away from it. The difficulties we encountered were acknowledged.”