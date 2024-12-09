NPP Communications Director Urges NDC to Restrain Supporters Amid Election Tensions

The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has called on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to rein in its supporters, accusing them of attempting to undermine the work of the Electoral Commission (EC) in the aftermath of Ghana’s 2024 general elections.

In a post on X, Ahiagbah alleged that NDC supporters have been engaging in violent acts, including assaulting newly elected NPP parliamentarians. He emphasized that these MPs-elect should not be intimidated by the attacks, assuring them that the NPP would provide full support to defend them.

“The NDC must call its members, who are determined to overrun the Electoral Commission, to order, lest they mar the beauty of the 2024 general elections and their historic victory,” Ahiagbah stated. He further urged NPP parliamentary candidates who have been targeted by the NDC supporters to remain steadfast, reminding them that the party stands behind them.

“We are the New Patriotic Party, down but not out. We shall rise again. Kukrudu!!!” Ahiagbah declared, using the party’s slogan to rally support in the face of what he described as overzealous opposition actions. His remarks come as tensions continue to rise following the highly contested election.