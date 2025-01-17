NPP Communications Director Urges President Mahama to Fulfill Pledge on Anti-Gay Bill

Richard Ahiagbah, the Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called on President John Dramani Mahama to uphold his commitment to assenting to the Anti-Gay Bill, a promise made during the 2024 election campaign.

His remarks follow recent comments by the President suggesting that the bill, originally sponsored by a Private Member of Parliament, might have been more effective if it had been government-sponsored instead.

In a meeting with Catholic bishops on January 14, President Mahama highlighted the importance of instilling moral and cultural values in children through schools and suggested that a government-backed version of the bill would require broader consultation and a national consensus. However, President Mahama’s recent remarks have raised concerns about his stance on the bill, with critics alleging that he is backtracking on his initial pledge.

On January 16, Ahiagbah took to social media to accuse President Mahama of shifting his position, urging him to sign the bill into law as promised. “H.E. John Mahama is running away from signing the LGBTQ+ Bill after promising to do so in its current form. Elections have consequences, and H.E. Mahama must not shift the goalpost. Sign the bill as you have pledged to Ghanaians,” Ahiagbah posted.

The bill, officially known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, proposes strict penalties for individuals and organizations found guilty of promoting, funding, or advocating for LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana. It prescribes prison sentences of up to five years for offenders, including those who publicly identify as LGBTQ+ or support such causes.

As tensions around the bill continue to rise, the call for President Mahama to fulfill his pledge has added further controversy to an issue that remains at the forefront of Ghana’s political and social discourse.