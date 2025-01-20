NPP Communications Team Member Questions President Mahama’s Use of Brother’s Private Jet

A member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) communications team, Awal Mohammed, has raised concerns over President John Dramani Mahama’s recent use of his brother Ibrahim Mahama’s private jet for official travel to The Gambia and Senegal.

Mohammed questioned the legitimacy of the decision, calling it a potential conflict of interest and a breeding ground for corruption.

In a statement, Awal Mohammed pointed out that while Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Acting Spokesperson for the President, assured the public that the trip was at no cost to the state, there are still unanswered questions about who is covering the costs of the jet’s operation, including fuel, pilots, and other associated expenses. “Who pays for the fuel, pilots, and other workers on the aircraft?” he asked. “Isn’t this a recipe for corruption?”

Mohammed’s comments drew attention to the controversy surrounding the use of private resources for official government functions. He contrasted the current situation with a past debate in 2001 when former President John Kufuor’s residence was renovated at state expense. The renovation, costing GHC 4,100 (41 million old cedis), sparked national outrage, and questions were raised about the propriety of using public funds for the private residence of the president. A similar concern is now being raised over the use of a private jet for official state business.

In addition to Mohammed’s statement, Franklin Cudjoe, the President of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, echoed similar concerns. Cudjoe demanded that the Presidency provide clarity on whether the flight, provided by the President’s brother, Ibrahim Mahama, was “classified as a gift to the state and declared.” While acknowledging Ibrahim Mahama’s past philanthropic efforts, Cudjoe stressed that the public deserves transparency on this matter, especially in light of previous incidents of financial mismanagement.

He also cited past controversies involving the former Finance Minister, Kenneth Ofori-Atta, who claimed not to receive a salary but was later criticized for the country’s financial woes. Cudjoe drew a parallel between these incidents and the current situation with President Mahama’s use of his brother’s jet, suggesting a need for transparency and accountability in the matter.

The concerns raised by both Awal Mohammed and Franklin Cudjoe have sparked a broader conversation about potential conflicts of interest, transparency, and the use of private resources for public functions. While the Acting Spokesperson for the President has assured the public that there was no cost to the taxpayer, the call for more detailed clarification is gaining traction among some Ghanaians who are wary of the implications of such decisions.